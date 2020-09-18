Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show' To Debut On Amazon On Oct 2

Los Angeles: Pop star Rihanna’s virtual fashion show “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. The extraordinary fashion event, which was launched in 2019, features a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage styles, with special performances from some of the hottest names in music, Amazon said in a statement.

The sophomore edition will feature performances from an all-star lineup, including Travis Scott, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch. Popular industry names like Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty and Willow Smith will be making special appearances during the show.

The Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 Collection will be available to shop in Amazon Fashion’s storeand at Savage X Fenty.