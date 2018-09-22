Rima Das' Village Rockstars is India's Official Entry to Oscars 2019

Rima Das' Village Rockstars will be India's official entry to the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars next year, says a Film Federation of India official.Village Rockstars follows Dhunu, a girl who grows up in poverty and learns to fend for herself. However, that does not prevent her from following her dream of forming a rock band and owning a guitar someday.The Indian Assamese language, which made waves across several film festivals, was also awarded the Best Feature Film at the 65th National Film Awards. Village Rockstars also won awards in three other categories, including Best Child Artist for Bhanita Das, Best Location Sound Recording and Best Editing. Village Rockstars quenched the dry spell that had taken over the film industry of Assam for 30 years. Jahnu Barua’s Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai was the first ever movie from the state to win the Best Film honour at the National film awards.The film had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and India premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival 2018.