Ring: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma to Star Together in New Song

Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recently collaborated for a new single, titled Ring. The duo, who was nicknamed by fans as ‘Pahira’ during the reality show, will release their third song together on August 10.

On Thursday, Paras took to his social media account to tease fans with a new poster from the upcoming song. In the poster, the actors are seen twinning in similar coloured outfits as Mahira rests her head on Paras' lap.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Paras wrote, “Tere masle mujhe aane lage yaad!Relive #pahira. moments with us on RING. Releasing on 10th August(sic.)”

The song is sung by Raman Goyal and the video is captured by Rahul Arora. Aakash and Meme Machine have composed the track. Loka is the rapper and lyrics are courtesy Ammy Manak.

This is the duo’s third music collaboration. Earlier, they featured together in a music video titled Hashtag Love Soniyea. Both Paras and Mahira shot their segments for the video, separately from their respective homes amidst the lockdown. The song was a sweet, peppy urban track. In the lockdown song, Paras featured as a chef and Mahira is a dancer. The first time they collaborated for a music video was Baarish which released in March.

Interestingly, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's upcoming music video titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is also scheduled for release on August 10.