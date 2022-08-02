Rinku Rajguru Exudes Royalty in Latest Ethnic Wear Pictures

Marathi actor Rinku Mahadeo Rajguru, best known for her film Sairat, has charmed fans both with her acting skills and great sense of fashion. She is quite active on social media and posts regular updates about her life.

Recently, Rajguru treated fans to glimpses of her in traditional attire. The talented actor exuded royalty in the pictures, grabbing the eyeballs of netizens.

“Udasiyon ki itni talab acchi nahi hai, Muskuraiye janab, yeh zindagi aapki hi hai,” captioned the Marathi diva.

Decked up in a bright embroidered purple saree, the Sairat actor struck a regal pose. She can be seen sitting on a mosaic floor, looking at herself in a vintage mirror, applying kajal to her eyes.

The floral garland tied to her hair deserves a special mention in the next picture. The Marathi actor adorned a beaded nose ring, matched with a heavy choker necklace. Her kohl-rimmed eyes and small bindi enhanced the look further.

The third slide revealed the actor wearing green-hued bangles, and golden anklets. However, it was her smile that stole the hearts of many.

The fourth image appeared to be clicked on a balcony. Rajguru gazed sideways against the backdrop of lush greenery, hills, and blue skies. She stood out in the picture, her glam quotient on fleek.

The Sairat star pretended to be busy scribbling something in the following picture. A wooden desk can be seen in front of Rajguru while one of her hands is resting on a pillow.

Looking no less than a queen, Rajguru in the next frame is a sight to behold. She is seen standing barefoot on a set of rocky stairs, with sheer elegance as water drips down from the rocks.

Fans have showered the actress with love and appreciation in her Instagram comment section. While some have praised her expressions, others have loved her ethnic ensemble.

Rinku Mahadeo Rajguru was last seen in the sports drama Aathava Rang Premacha opposite Makarand Deshpande and Vishal Anand. Helmed by Khushboo Sinhha, the film was released in the theatres on June 17 this year.

Apart from Sairat, Rajguru is known for her titular role in Jhund, which starred Big B. Rinku was also seen in Manasu Mallige, Noor Jahan, and Kaagar as well.

