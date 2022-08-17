Rinku Rajguru Looks All Things Gorgeous In A White Saree

Marathi actress Rinku Rajguru leaves no opportunity to shell out major fashion goals for netizens on social media. Recently, the Sairat star shared a slew of pictures of herself on Instagram. In the pictures, Rinku is flashing her beaming smile in a white embroidered saree with a red blouse. She paired her saree with statement earrings, as well as a combination of white and green bangles, and rounded off her look with a wavy hairdo.

Along with sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rinku Rajguru penned a thought-provoking note about the meaning of beauty. She wrote, “To be beautiful means to be yourself.

You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself.”

Rinku Rajguru's Instagram post

A post shared by Rinku Mahadeo Rajguru (@iamrinkurajguru)



In no time after Rinku’s pictures surfaced on Instagram, hundreds of fans flooded the comment section of her post with praises galore.

In other news, Rinku Rajguru was recently in the limelight for her post supporting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She was heavily criticised by her fans for coming in support of the Bollywood film. After being trolled for the same, Rinku deleted the post. For the unversed, Rinku had shared a couple of pictures with Chaitanya Akkineni and Aamir Khan. The actress called Laal Singh Chaddha a must-watch film and congratulated Aamir Khan Productions and team Laal Singh Chaddha on the film.

On the work front, Rinku will soon be seen in a Hindi film, written and directed by Ram Mahindra. The shooting of the untitled film was kicked off last year. Ram will make his debut in Bollywood with this project. Rinku had broken the news about the film on Instagram. She wrote, “All geared up to witness the magic of a new beginning. Extremely delighted to share few glimpses from the Pooja ceremony of Ram Mahindraji’s Bollywood Debut. So looking forward to this heartwarming tale that will nudge gently into the unexplored corners of your heart.”

Take a look:

A post shared by Rinku Mahadeo Rajguru (@iamrinkurajguru)



Are you excited about her upcoming project?

