Rinku Rajguru Shares Her First Look From Bollywood Debut Film Jhund

Actor Rinku Rajguru, who rose to fame with hit Marathi film Sairat, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the Amitabh Bachchan-fronted sports film Jhund. She will be playing the role of Monica, a Mumbai slum girl. Rinku has shared pictures of her character from the movie. She has shared four pictures on Instagram in which she is seen in a simple salwar suit. In one of the pictures, she is seen in a white sweater.

While sharing the pictures, Rinku introduced her character from Jhund to her fans. She captioned the post, “Namaste, My name is Monica”. In three pictures, Rinku is seen wearing a floral printed salwar suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku Mahadeo Rajguru (@iamrinkurajguru)

Rinku was last seen in Unpaused: Naya Safar. The Amazon Prime anthology is based on five different stories of different people showing different emotions during the Covid-19 pandemic in India. She was also seen in the Hindi anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya for Netflix last year.

Advertisement

Rinku also shared the screen space with Lara Dutta in the action-comedy series Hundred. Now, she will be seen entertaining her fans in the role of Monica in her Bollywood debut film Jhund, which is based on the life of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse.

The film is directed by Sairat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. Jhund marks Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s first Bollywood film. Apart from Rinku and Amitabh, Sairat fame actor Akash Thosar stars in the movie.

The trailer of Jhund was released on January 23, 2022. In the film, Amitabh is playing the role of Vijay Barse, a football coach who is adamant about transforming a group of underprivileged children. The release date is yet to be announced by its makers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.