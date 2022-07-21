Rinku Rajguru's Hilarious Response to 5 Things About Director Nagaraj Manjule

Marathi diva Rinku Rajguru has said that Nagaraj Manjule did not listen to anyone. Rinku was speaking about her debut movie Sairat’s director. Rinku was interviewed by Marathi Kida, who asked her to share five things about director Nagaraj Manjule.

To this question, she replied that Nagaraj did not listen to anyone. She further said he is firm on his decision. Rinku Rajguru stopped to comment further on the director Nagaraj’s nature. While speaking, Rinku gave serious looks. Rajguru, while laughing, said, “Anna knows that I am saying this thing only for your interview.”

Many in the comment section expressed their shock and then sudden relaxation as well. What attracted the most about the interview with Marathi Kida was Rinku’s changed personality. Subscribers commented, “First time seeing Rinku from close quarters. She has refined herself a lot.” Another user wrote, “Her personality has been changed. I like this Rinku.”

Rinku Rajguru’s debut movie Sairat was a super hit country-wide. She was honoured with National Award for this movie. It was remade in the Hindi language as Dhadhak starring Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. Rinku will soon appear in her Bollywood debut Jhund. She has worked with Lara Dutta in a Hotstar action-comedy web series.

The web series titled Hundred and Sarthak Dasgupta’s 200: Halla Ho. Rinku got the opportunity to work with Mani Ratnam’s assistant director Ram Mahindra.

Apart from them, Rinku has worked in several short movies like Glitch Apartment, Rat-e-Tat, Viranu and Chand Mubarak. Moreover, after Sairat, it was Aathva Rang Premacha, which gave her popularity. The movie was about the life of an acid attack victim. How she finds peace with her past circumstances is the storyline of the film.

