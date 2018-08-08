RIP Kalaignar: Indian Film Industry Pays Tribute to M Karunanidhi

A long long meaningful journey comes to an end. Rest in peace kalaignar. I join the people of tamil nadu in mourning the demise of the senior most leader Dr.M.karunanidhi #RIPKalaignar — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) August 7, 2018

The Last #Tamil Titan has fallen. Former TN CM #MKarunanidhi was an incomparable man. #TamilNadu has lost at once its greatest contemporary political and creative enigma. Our beautiful language #Tamil will miss #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi This void he has left will take ages to fill. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 7, 2018

His passing away is an irreparable loss 2the Nation. He lead the Dravidian movement wth a lot of Personel integrity & provided social cohesion 2the Tamilian cause through his far sighted leadership and administrative skills @mkstalin @RahulGandhi @sushmitadevmp — Nagma Morarji (@nagma_morarji) August 7, 2018

...His contribution to cinema & politics is impressive & he shall continue to remain in our hearts. My prayers & deepest condolences are with the family, supporters & well wishers in their traumatic grief. RIP🙏 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 7, 2018

#RIPKalaignar The end of an era !! Over 6 decades . Did the impossible . Will forever be remembered . 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XgUhnZlNfw — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 7, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi. A strong leader, a great writer and a simple human being. You will be missed sir! #RIPKalaignar pic.twitter.com/2CwPFmlyiY — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) August 7, 2018

Today India has lost one of its tallest leaders. Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones 🙏🏽 His contribution to the state of Tamil Nadu, its people has been immense. True Champion of Tamil pride. RIP Sir. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 7, 2018

The Son of the Sun has set, never to rise again....#RIPKalaignar#RipKarunanidhi pic.twitter.com/7zyBdEoQ9u — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) August 7, 2018

With profound grief I have learnt about the loss of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi one of the best leaders the country has ever witnessed. I hope God gives courage and hope to the family member and fellow Tamilians to cope with this huge loss #RIPKalaignar — Hansika (@ihansika) August 7, 2018

Saddened to learn the news of the passing away of Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi ji. My heartfelt condolences to the family and the people of Tamil Nadu. He was a giant. May he rest in peace.🙏#RIPKalaignar pic.twitter.com/2C6XDlvv61 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 7, 2018

Saddened hearing the demise of one of this Nations Most dynamic leader and writer. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to the entire party,family and supporters. pic.twitter.com/8cayC1tCAD — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 7, 2018

