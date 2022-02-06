RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan and Other Bollywood Stars Mourn An 'Unbearable Loss'

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has created a void that can never be filled. The legendary singer passed away on the morning of Sunday, February 6. Soon after her demise, several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts and called it an ‘unbearable loss’.

Salman Khan shared a picture of himself along with the late singer and wrote, “U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever." Filmmaker Karan Johar also penned down an emotional note. “Today heaven truly gained the voice of an angel. I grew up listening to Lata ji’s song and as I mourn her loss today - I know with absolute confidence that unki “awaaz hi pehchan hai & she has left an indelible mark on our Indian culture for many generations to come," he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog and wrote, “She Has Left Us..The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace."

Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundrra, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Mahesh Babu, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut among other actors also paid tribute to the ‘Nightingale of India’.

U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever … #RIPLataji pic.twitter.com/cCrNfj29dG— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2022

An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP .— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 6, 2022

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family🙏— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven🙏 It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual❤️ pic.twitter.com/zTUjlw9D7y— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations… Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another. 🙏🙏🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2022

The angelic voice that made us all swoon and fall in love has gone to the heavens to spread that love. Hearing Lata Tai’s melodies over the years, remembering her image in 2 choti’s & that childlike attribute has left like an imprint that will never ever leave our hearts. pic.twitter.com/99bKSvi3yB— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 6, 2022

A legend an icon, how blessed and fortunate we have all been to have witnessed and heard our dear nightingale Lataji, you will always live in our hearts you touched. My heart felt condolences to the Mangeshkar family. RIP Lataji. Om Shanti 🙏🏽— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) February 6, 2022

The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji 🙏 pray for your soul be in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWOob8pa3T— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 6, 2022

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital earlier in early January after getting tested positive for coronavirus. However, she passed away due to multiple organ failures. Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital has issued a statement revealing the same. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said.

Rest in peace, Lata Mangeshkar!

