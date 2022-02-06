RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Musical Fraternity Including Shreya Ghoshal and AR Rahman Remember 'Greatest Singer of All Time'

It’s a sad day for India and for the world of music. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the morning of February 6, leaving the entire country teary-eyed. Several people from the musical fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan, AR Rahman, Guru Randhawa and Gurdas Maan among others took to their respective social media and expressed their grief.

Shreya Ghoshal shared a throwback picture of Lata Didi and mentioned that she is left devastated and numb. “Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja & today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today. Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti." Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan also dropped a picture of the legendary singer and called her the ‘Greatest of all time’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaanjeeyo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaan Mukherji (@singer_shaan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasleen royal (@jasleenroyal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salim Merchant (@salimmerchant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital earlier in early January after getting tested positive for coronavirus. However, she passed away due to multiple organ failures. Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital has issued a statement revealing the same. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said.

Rest in peace, Lata Mangeshkar!

