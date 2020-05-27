RIP Little One: Karan Kundra Mourns Preksha Mehta’s Suicide, Says You had Your Entire Life Ahead

25-year-old Preksha Mehta, who appeared in shows like Crime Patrol, Meri Durga and Laal Ishq committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh. It is reported that the actress took the extreme step on Monday but her body was found by her father on Tuesday morning.

Karan Kundra mourned the death of the actress. He wrote on Twitter, “‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.”

“A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass!” he wrote in another tweet.

Actress Richa Tiwari also wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her friend and fellow actor Madhya Pradesh School of Drama alum.

