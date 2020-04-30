MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: A Look at Some of His Rare Yet Exceptional Negative Roles

Rishi Kapoor in D-Day

Rishi Kapoor in D-Day

Rishi Kapoor stepped into some unconventional characters from time to time putting his acting skills to test. Here are the top 5 negative roles played by the Bollywood actor.

We couldn’t even mourn over the loss of Irrfan Khan when the world took another star away from us. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left the world on Thursday, April 30, in the most unexpected way. After fighting a battle with cancer for over two years, the 102 Not Out star passed away at the age of 67.

Apart from being an exceptional star with his acting, Chintu Ji has also stepped into some unconventional characters from time to time to test his skills. Be it a homosexual teacher or a villainous gangster, the Kapoor and Sons actor aced every role with equal perfection.

He was popularly known for his negative roles. Though he did not act in many and often had his conservations about doing meaty negative roles, the few characters he played on the screen went on to become a hit. Here’s a look at them:

Agneepath

In the 2012 action-drama, starring Hrithik Roshan as the protagonist, Rishi Kapoor steps into the shoes of Rauf Lala, a gangster involved in girl-trafficking at the local level.

D-Day

The 2013 flick is based on the investigations and arrest of a gangster. Rishi has played the role of Goldman, who is responsible for the activities of India's most wanted D-Company.

Kaanchi

A Subhash Ghai directorial, Kaanchi starred Rishi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Mishti. Rishi plays the role of Jumar B Kakda and belongs to a family known for doing illegal and wrong deeds.

Aurangzeb

The 2013 movie, Aurangzeb shows Rishi as a corrupt police officer named DCP Ravikant Phogat. He ends up killing his own nephew, ACP Arya Phogat in the movie.


Bol Raadha Bol

The 1992 movie directed by David Dhawan starred Rishi in a double role. While Kishen Malhotra is a good businessman, his doppelganger Tony Braganza is the real villain in the story.

