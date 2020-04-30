RIP Rishi Kapoor: His Top 5 Evergreen Romantic Songs

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor lost his life on Thursday at the age of 67. He was admitted to Sir HN Reliance foundation hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday after he complained of not feeling well. The well known Bollywood actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had undergone a year-long treatment in New York.

As people all over remember his as a versatile actor, here is a look at some of his



evergreen romantic songs:

1. Tumko Mere Dil Ne Pukara Hai

The track was a part of the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar. The music has been given by Kalyan Anand and has been sung by Kanchan and Shailendra Singh. The film starred Neetu Kapoor, Madan Puri apart from other actors.

2. Aisa Kabhi Hua Nahi

The song features on Poonam Dhillon and Rishi Kapoor is a part of the film Ye Vada Raha. The movie hit the theatres in 1982. Sung by Kishore Kumar, the music was given by RD Burman.

3. Dekha Jabse Tujhe Jaane Jaana

Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the track was part of 1993 film Shreemaan



Aashique. The music composition was by Nadeem-Shravan.

4. Tum Dil Walon Ke Aage

This track of the film Sitamgar has been a sensation. Written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, the song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

5. Tu Tu Hai Wahi

The evergreen romantic number was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. The lyrics of the song was penned by Gulshan Bawra.

Follow @News18Movies for more