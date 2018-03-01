She wasn’t just a Bollywood superstar. Sridevi was the undisputed queen of Indian cinema. She was unquestionably a pan-Indian star who enjoyed incredible success in Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood. Sridevi, who became one of the highest paid actors when she reigned cinema, was often roped in as the vicarious foil to the hero. From Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to Anil Kapoor she could steal away the limelight from male protagonists with her stellar performances.While we all appreciate her for working in 300 films made in a course of 50 years, her conscious decision to not play the same kind of role twice, helped her stand out.Happy to be called a director’s actor, Sridevi’s ability to emote through her eyes was as impactful as her realistic acting ability, her incredible comic timing, and her graceful dancing prowess.And this is precisely what you’d feel when you watch her last commercial for Ching's Secrets. Already a hit with her fans, the commercial focuses on Sridevi as a 'super cool mother'.Directed by Dilip Sahu, the commercial captures the different moods of Sridevi.As a perfect mom Sridevi listens intently to her kids, knows exactly what they want and comes across as a perfect ally in the commercial.Like a typical homemaker, she uses ‘belan’, a stick that almost looks like a floor cleaning wiper and ‘gamcha’ as perfect props to look super cool.It is the heady combination of childlike innocence and female allure that makes Sridevi so endearing.Much like Sridevi ‘s colleagues, friends and fans, Dilip too expressed shock over the actress’ untimely death. “Like everyone I couldn’t believe the news,” he said.Dilip shot the commercial - which is believed to be the Sridevi's last -in 2017. And the six days - during which he shot it - were enough for the entire team to understand that Sridevi – despite being a huge star - didn't behave like one. Instead, she made sure everyone was at ease. “Before the shoot kicked off, I ensured we were prepared for everything to make sure there was no discomfort for Srideviji. Par unhone mahaul sets pe family wala banaya. She behaved like an ordinary person. Have learnt a lot from her – most importantly the need to be punctual in life, and the fact that there is no substitute to hardwork,” he added.