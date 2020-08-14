RIPBala is Trending on Twitter and it Has a Vijay Connection

Thalapathy Vijay’s fan Bala has reportedly died by suicide on Thursday night. Vijay's fans are shocked by the news of his unfortunate and untimely demise.

Many took to social media to mourn and are sharing Bala’s last tweets. In the tweets shared ahead of his death, Bala seemed depressed and lamented about his problems.

However, the last message the fan posted before leaving the world is breaking the hearts of Vijay’s fans. The tweet posted on August 11 expressed his sorrow of not being able to watch Vijay's upcoming film Master which he was excited for. Bala wrote, "Love you Thalaiva," with hashtag Master.

Since the news of Bala’s death broke, #RIPBala started doing rounds on Twitter and is currently one of the top trends.

A user wrote, "heart aches after seeing this. We never know what made him to take this decision. But definitely suicide is not the solution. Rest in peace brother (sic)."

"#RIPBalaVijay brother...very sad to hear... May God give strength to his family members. But friends! what may come, suicide is not the solution... Learn to fight it out... It's one precious life afterall (sic),” expressed another.

Vijay was last seen in Tamil film Bigil where he played dual roles. He will soon be seen in the upcoming action-thriller, Master as a university teacher. Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan in pivotal roles. Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a gangster, and be at loggerheads with Vijay’s character in friends-turned-foe storyline.

The film’s music score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Five songs from the film were released during an audio launch event held in March.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Master was initially scheduled to release theatrically on April 9, but got indeterminately deferred due to the pandemic.