Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action thriller Kantara received huge success worldwide with a box office collection of more than Rs 400 crore. According to some reports, the collections have breached the 500-crore mark. Kantara, released last year in 2022, is soon going to be re-release in English. Rishab said in a statement, “People liked the content of the movie, so we decided to release Kantara in other languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. Now, the movie is set to release in English on the OTT platform Netflix on 1st March 2023." He further added, “So far Kannada movies have been dubbed in all other languages, but Kantara is the first Kannada movie to be dubbed into English."

Released on September 30 last year, Kantara received a good response from critics. They praised the cast’s performances (particularly that of Rishab and Kishore), the action sequences, direction, writing, production designing, cinematography, editing and musical score. The film was a huge commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

During the 100-day success celebration of Kantara, Rishab made an announcement recently, saying that the second part of the movie will be released in the year 2024. The filmmaker said, “Kantara 2 will not be a sequel but a prequel, because the plot of the next part of the film will cover the events that take place many years before this and will go into the background of the deity. So, we have started the research work and gearing up for making the prequel to Kantara."

The cast, apart from Rishab, includes Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Swaraj Shetty. The story takes us back to 1847, when a king and a local deity enter an agreement, promising to pledge a part of his forest land to the locals in exchange for peace and happiness granted by a shaman that the deity possesses.

