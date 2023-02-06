Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty’s recent release Kantara ruled the box office. The movie revolved around the traditional practices of rural Karnataka and beautifully portrayed the ever-persistent conflict between man and nature. The film became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. Kantara made Rishab Shetty, the actor-director of the film, an overnight star in the country, and the fans have been eagerly waiting for his next project.

According to a report, Malayalam actor-director Mohanlal approached Rishab Shetty to act in his upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban, a period drama, but the Kantara star turned down the opportunity saying he wanted to focus on Kannada films.

Rishab recently participated in the 100-day success celebration of Kantara and said that the 2nd part of the movie will be released in 2024. Kantara 2 will not be a sequel but a prequel. Because the plot of the next part will be the event that takes place many years before this. He mentioned that it will go into the background of the deity.

Kantarar, made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, collected over Rs 400 crore at the box office. The film also featured Sapthami Gowda, Manasi Sudhir, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. The film was bankrolled by Hombale Films.

The music for the movie was scored by Anjaneesh Loknath. Kantara was initially released in Kannada but when it received huge success, it was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Kantara also received acclaim from critics, who praised the cast, direction, writing, production design, cinematography, proper showcasing of the Bhoota Kola action sequence, editing, soundtrack, and musical score.

However, fans were heartbroken when Kantara was not nominated for the Oscar 2023, despite having a spot on the Oscars’ contention list.

