Rishab Shetty Ignores Rashmika Mandanna Again; Ranbir Kapoor Is Menacing in Animal First Poster

Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party was one of the most successful Kannada films of 2018. The movie, which marked Rashmika Mandanna’s debut and shot her to fame, also starred Rakshit Shetty, Samyukhta Hegde and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles. As the romantic comedy completed six years, Rishab Shetty shared a throwback post and tagged everyone except Rashmika Mandanna amid rumours of feud between them.

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming movie Animal has been released. The makers of the film released the poster on New Year’s Eve i.e midnight of 31st December 2022. In the poster, Ranbir can be seen soaked in blood as he holds an axe and lights a cigarette. Needless to say, the never-seen-before avatar of the actor has left fans surely impressed.

Actress Sana Saeed, popularly known as Anjali from the iconic film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Csaba Wagner. The actress surely entered the new year, with a new chapter in her life. Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared a video from her dreamy proposal.

In a recent development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer has accused the late actress’ mother and uncle of ‘intentionally and deliberately’ misguiding the investigation. He claimed that his client is innocent and added that they will prove the same during a press conference on Monday, January 2.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have once again set tongues wagging about their relationship status, thanks to their latest social media posts. On Sunday, Vijay and Rashmika took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped sexy beach pictures to wish happy new year to their fans.

