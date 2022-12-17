Rishab Shetty Is 'Overwhelmed With Joy' As Kantara Features In 'Best of 2022' Indian Films List

Ever since its release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Several actors including Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others have praised the film. Now, Kantara has also been featured in IMDb’s ‘Best of 2022: Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies’ list. The film is at the fifth spot on the list.

Sharing his happiness over the same, Rishab Shetty recently took to Twitter and dropped a series of pictures along with the memento he received. “Overwhelmed with joy to receive this from @IMDb_in for #Kantara," he wrote and dropped a red heart emoji. Check out Rishab Shetty’s Tweet here:

Reacting to his Tweet, several fans congratulated the actor and his Kantara team. “First it won audiences hearts and now it’s time to win the awards, rewards & appreciation all over the world," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, Congratulations for this prestigious award. You proved there are good movies to be brought to this World. Looking forward to more unique movies ahead."

Talking about Kantara, the film was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30th September and 14th October respectively. Rishab Shetty not just played the lead in the movie but has also written and directed it. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also featured Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, Kantara was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore but went on to collect more than Rs 400 crore at the box office across languages. In a recent interview, Shetty shared that for him, Kantara is a big-budget film and added, “My last film was just 10 percent of Kantara’s budget. So compared to that, Kantara is definitely a big-budget film for me.”

