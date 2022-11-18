Rishab Shetty's Kantara Is Finally Releasing on OTT on This Date After Multiple Delays

Kannada actor-director Rishabh Shetty’s popularity has massively skyrocketed after the phenomenal success of his recent film Kantara, which is still ruling the box office even after one month of its release. Kantara has become one of the most successful films of the year by collecting more than Rs 360 crores nationwide.

Of late, rumours surrounding its OTT release date have been grabbing headlines. It was earlier reported that the film would premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. However, it was delayed. Later, it was said that the film would be available for streaming from November 18. But it was again postponed. According to Economic Times, Kantara is now likely to premiere next week, on Amazon Prime Video. If the media report is anything to go by, the film will release on November 24. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited.

It was previously reported that the streaming rights for Kantara was acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The makers reportedly decided to postpone Kantara’s OTT release date to November end as the film continues to rake in impressive numbers at the box office.

Produced on a small budget by Hombale Films, Kantara marks the latest cinematic phenomenon to have come out of the Kannada film industry.

Alongside Rishab Shetty, Kantara’s cast also boasts of Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles. The film’s cinematography has been done by Arvind S Kashyap while B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored its rip-roaring music. Its plot, which plays out in three different timelines, highlights the theme of man versus nature.

The movie, which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on October 14, has been getting appreciation from all quarters. Several celebrities including Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty have heaped praise on the film.

