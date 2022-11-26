Rishab Shetty's Kantara Song Varaha Roopam to Be Back in OTT? Court Rejects Thaikudam Bridge Plea

A Kerala court has lifted the restriction against the makers of Kannada blockbuster Kantara from using Varaha Roopam song in the Rishab Shetty starrer after it rejected the plea of a Kerala-based rock band, Thaikkudam Bridge, which had accused the Kantara team of plagiarising the iconic track from its song Navarasam.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. While fans were thrilled to watch the film stream online, they were disappointed to see the changes that were made to the song Varaha Roopam, owing to the legal matter. In the OTT version, famous Varaha Roopam song was shortchanged as Thaikudam Bridge had sought a legal action against the makers for allegedly copying its song.

The Kozhikode District Court in Kerala dismissed the band’s plea citing lack of jurisdiction. So, the interim order against the Varaha Roopam song stands cancelled, according to India Today.in. It is to be seen if the Varaha Roopam song will be back in the OTT version of the film.

Earlier, reacting to the removal of the song, Thaikkudam Bridge took to Facebook and wrote, “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song N A V A R A S A M from the movie KANTARA. Justice Prevails. Thanks to our Attorney: Satish Murthi & our mentor Mathrubhumi for their unstinted support. Thanks to our musician fraternity, fans and media who extended their wholehearted support to fight for their rights.”

Kantara was released in Hindi last month on October 14. The Hindi version gave a tough competition to several Bollywood releases over the weeks. The film has broken several box office records by raking in more than Rs 400 crore.

