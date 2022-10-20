Rishab Shetty Playing With His Li'l Daughter Raadya Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today; See Pic

Just weeks ago, South actor Rishab Shetty celebrated the success of his recently released film Kantara by sharing a smiling photo of his newborn baby girl Raadya. Now, on Thursday afternoon, the actor once again gave fans a glimpse of his playtime diaries with his daughter via Twitter. In the adorable photo alongside the little munchkin, Rishab Shetty basks glee as he keeps his daughter close. Lying on what appears to be a sofa in their house, the actor cuddles with tiny Raadya, meanwhile, the latter plants a sweet kiss on her father’s forehead.

The adorable moment of the father-daughter duo has melted the hearts of his admirers. While many hailed them as ‘adorable’, a barrage of red heart emoticons was also showered on his latest tweet. “Me and my daughter Raadya,” Risbah Shetty captioned their candid moment. Take a look at it here:

In less than an hour, the picture amassed over 7,000 likes on the micro-blogging site. Previously, the actor introduced his baby girl with a special post marking the success of his action thriller. In the photo, the little munchkin was seen smiling at the camera. Dressed in a cute red frock, Raadya’s look was complete with a tiny headband featuring bow detailing.

While sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Happy Navratri to all. The success of Kantara and the love of the people have brought more excitement to the festival. To elevate this, my daughter Radhya’s innocent smile is also there. Wish you all the best.” Take a look at the cute photo below:

It was in the month of March 2022, when Rishab Shetty announced the arrival of his baby daughter into the world. Married to Pragathi Shetty, the couple shares two children together. Their firstborn, son Ranvit, celebrated his 3rd birthday in the month of April. In terms of work, Rishab Shetty has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Bell Bottom 2, Mahaniyare Mahileyare, Antagoni Shetty, and Bachelor Party.

