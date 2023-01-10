Rishab Shetty Reacts to Kantara 'Qualifying' for Oscars, Says 'Can't Wait to See It Shine'

Actor Rishab Shetty is thrilled to learn that Kantara is eligible for the Oscars 2023 running. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share the happy news that the Kannada film has been qualified to run for the Oscars and hopes to see it make history.

“We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms," he tweeted.

Kantara producer Vijay Kiragandur also expressed his pride for the film being qualified for the contention list. He said, “We are ecstatic and elated at the same time after seeing the contention list. Kantara has been a divine blessing for us. We are making every effort to promote the movie and we will do whatever it takes to qualify for the nominations. We are already in touch with our foreign distributors for the movie campaign promotions. Kantara has been a wonderful and a thrilling journey for all of us involved and we cumulatively take pride in how the movie has shaped and received appreciation globally."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Tuesday, announced that 301 feature films are eligible for an Oscar nomination. These include SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. It is to note that these films are not nominated for Oscars 2023 yet but are featured in the list of movies that are eligible for nomination.

According to Variety, a total of 9,579 eligible voting members will cast their votes between January 12 and January 17. The official nominations will be announced on January 24.

