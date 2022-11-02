Rishab Shetty Reveals Kantara Was First Offered To Puneeth Rajkumar, Says 'He Was Very Excited...'

Kantara is currently receiving much appreciation and adulation not just in India but across the globe. The Rishab Shetty directorial, originally made in Kannada, has received overwhelming responses in other dubbed versions as well. Amidst all the noise around the success, Rishab Shetty revealed an interesting detail about the film. During a recent interview, the director recalled narrating the story of Kantara to Puneeth Rajkumar.

Rishab revealed that he wanted to play the role of Shiva in Kantara. But later he felt that apart from him, Appu Sir, aka, Puneeth Rajkumar will fit the role. He recalled the narration scene and revealed that Puneeth was very excited about working on this project. “It all happened in a blink of an eye. Soon after I narrated the story to him, he got very excited about the project. He wanted to explore different stories,” the director was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla. However, Puneeth had other work commitments and he informed Rishab to go ahead with the film without him.

After wrapping up the first schedule of Kantara, Rishab attended the pre-release event of Bajarangi, two days before superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely death. He shared that Puneeth asked about the movie and advised him to not compromise with the vision of the film. Rishab added, “I showed him a few still pictures from the shoot. He was very happy for me. And he told me he was eager to watch the film.”

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29 last year.

Kantara’s story revolves around a fictional village in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The plot follows an intense conflict between villagers and the evil forces where only Shiva, played by Rishab Shetty, can reinstate harmony. Can she stop the battle and make peace?

The film was released first in the Kannada language and later in Hindi on 14th October.

