Rishab Shetty Reveals Pragathi Shetty’s Idea Behind His Panche Look For Movie Promotions

Kannada film Kantara has received global recognition. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, its plot, narrative, narration, and soundtrack have become major topics of discussion. But now Rishab Shetty’s punchy trend for the promotion of the movie is also going viral all over social media.

Rishab has become the brand ambassador across the country for wearing the famous South Indian dress throughout the promotions.

Seeing Rishab in the promotional events his fans went curious about why did he carry a punch whenever he went for the promotions?

Answering this, Rishab recently said that his wife Pragati Shetty has designed his outfits with Panche for the promotions. It was planned from the beginning. So he has kept many Panche sets just for the promotion of Kantara. Rishabh also added he wore those shirts that matched the edge of the Panche.

Further, he said Pragati’s intention for this costume was to give a cinema experience. It has now become a trend for the common people. Seeing Rishabh’s look, even the young ones following his style.

Pragathi Shetty was the costume designer for Kantara as well. She has done a phenomenal job in bringing the world of Kantara into reality on screen through well-researched and tailored costumes. Overall, she has made around 1000-plus costumes. The costume of the lead cast was about 350 with 10 changeovers. Rishab’s role as Kaadubettu Shiva and Shiva’s father had roughly 20 sets and Sapthami Gowda as Leela had twice the number.

Kantara was bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, while the music was scored by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The cinematography and the action sequences were choreographed by Arvind S. Kashyap and Vikram More respectively. The film was a huge commercial success and emerged as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022.

