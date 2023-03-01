Rishab Shetty Pens Romantic Birthday Note For His 'Sweetheart' Pragathi, Calls Her 'Pillar of Strength'

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty is not shying away from some PDA. The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to wish his wife Pragathi Shetty on her birthday. Calling her his ‘sweetheart’, Rishab thanked her for all the support she has given him in life and prayed for her long life. He shared the romantic post with a picture from one of the Kantara events.

“Happiest Birthday to my Sweetheart ♥️ Cannot thank you enough for your everlasting support and for being the Pillar of Strength to me and my work," Rishab wrote for his wife. Several fans took to the comments section and showered Pragathi with birthday wishes and love.

“Many more Happy returns of the day Pragati mam😍God bless you with Good health and wealth," a fan commented. “Pragati in every aspect.. Who is the luckier one? Whatever.. Enjoy ur pragati period… We all are enjoying ur PRAGATI," added another. “Happy birthday akka😍.. Best wishesh from dboss fans 😍.. Enjoy youre life on smile," a third comment read.

Pragathi doubled up as a costume designer for Katnara. She styled Rishab and the leading actress Sapthami Gowda. We are hoping Pragathi returns to work her magic in Kantara 2. For the unversed, Rishab announced Kantara 2 last month when the film completed 100 days. “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year," Rishab said.

“The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film," the actor added.

