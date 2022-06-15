Rishab Shetty-Starrer Kannada Film Harikathe Alla Girikathe's Trailer Released

The trailer of upcoming Kannada film Harikathe Alla Girikathe is out. The trailer released, on June 14, is getting a good response and it has garnered over 7 lakh views on YouTube.

Directed by filmmaker duo Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh, the Rishab Shetty starrer will be released in theatres on June 23.

The comic drama features Rachana Inder, NP Tejaswini, Honnavali Krishna, and Pramod Shetty in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Sandesh Nagaraj of Sandesh Productions in association with Rishab’s Rishab Shetty Films.

The makers had last month released a song titled Junior Monalisa from the film and the video of the track has got over 32 lakh views on YouTube. It has been sung and composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, while the lyrics have been penned by Trilok Trivikram. Fans are in love with Vaibhav’s vocals as well as Rishab’s portrayal in the song.

One in the comments praising the singer wrote, “How can Vasuki Vaibhav manage to amaze everyone every time? what a song man, he keeps it simple, melodious and fantastic always.” Another fan said, “Simple and pleasant music score.”

The storyline of the film revolves around a boy Giri, played by Rishabh Shetty, who is in search of a producer for his film. Also, it showcases how three individuals with the same purpose of making it big in the movie business come together to fulfill their goals. Their journey to find a foothold in the film industry moves ahead through comical plots.

The film has been bankrolled by Sandesh Nagaraj under the banner of Sandesh Productions. Vasuki Vaibhav has composed the music for the film while Giri Krishna has written the story.

Rishab was last seen in Raj B Shetty’s Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. On the work front, apart from Harikathe Alla Girikathe, the actor-director has also been simultaneously working on his next directorial outing, Kantara.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.