Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Clashes with Doctor G And Code Name: Tiranga in Hindi Belt

The Kannada film Kantara has become a smashing hit at the ticket windows, even in the Hindi belt. The rave reviews, received by the Rishab Shetty directorial, have proven to be extremely beneficial at the box office. Just like the original version, the Hindi dub of Kantara also received a UA certificate from the censor board. The run time of the movie is clocked at around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

After the Kannada film witnessed an impressive run in cinema halls, the makers finally released Kantara in Hindi for the Northern belt. Last week, Hombale Films announced that the action thriller’s Hindi version will hit the big screen on October 14. Over the weekend, the price of the tickets is pegged at Rs 150 to ensure that the audience joins the thrill and enjoys the cinematic experience in theatres.

The regional film has been released on more than 800 screens across India and is clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G and Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name: Tiranga. However, few trade analysts opine that both Bollywood films don’t seem to be a threat to Kantara. For now, fans will have to wait until tomorrow to find out which film outperformed the others at the box office.

According to a report by Box Office India, Kantara has collected about Rs 60 crore net in Karnataka since its release. The first week’s collection stood at Rs 22 crores. The film picked up momentum in the second week with a net collection of Rs 38 crores in just five days. The film has amassed around 40 lakh footfalls in its theatrical run to date.

Kantara is also expected to break some records with its run in the Hindi belt. Since its release, the critically acclaimed film has grossed Rs 1.30 crore net in Hindi circuits. The film is directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. Alongside him, it also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in key roles.

