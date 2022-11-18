Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Completes 50-day Run at Box Office, Nears 350-crore Mark

Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster Kantara has completed its seven-week run at the Indian box office, and the film continues to rake in millions. In its seventh week, the Kannada film collected a record-breaking Rs. 24 crore, setting yet another weekly record, surpassing Baahubali 2’s Rs. 11 crore. Moreover, Kantara has broken another record after it featured on the cover page of Frontline magazine. The film is the first Kannada project in 38 years to feature on the cover.

The film is still going strong and is expected to break more records in the weeks to come. Kantara has made close to Rs 350 crore at the Indian box office. It has brought in an additional $4 million (Rs. 33 crore) from abroad. Following a total worldwide revenue of Rs. 377 crore, trade analysts expect the film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark.

Following are the box office collections of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara:

Week One - Rs. 26.80 crore

Week Two - Rs. 37.40 crore

Week Three - Rs. 75.20 crore

Week Four - Rs. 71.60 crore

Week Five - Rs. 64.80 crore

Week Six - Rs. 43.90 crore

Week Seven - Rs. 24.30 crore

The Hindi version is now generating the majority of the movie’s revenue. North India brought in Rs. 11.25 crore or 46% of all Indian earnings. The sum in North India is currently at Rs. 93.50 crore and is on-course the three-digit mark.

With 168 crore, the movie has the second-highest lifetime box office earnings in Karnataka, trailing only KGF 2 by 350 crore. With over 90 lakh tickets sold, it is already the most-watched movie in the state.

