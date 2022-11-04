Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Enters 300 Crore Club Worldwide, Likely to Make Another 50 Cr

Rishab Shetty’s period drama film Kantara is breaking all records despite its release around a month. The film has been written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty and has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

The film also features Murali (Kishore), Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in supporting roles. It has been shattering the box office. The magnum opus has done business for over Rs 200 crore in India itself and soon will touch Rs 250 crore. Kantara has officially entered the 300 crore club.

The film was released in theatres on September 30 in only the Kannada version. Later, the film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions on October 14. The Kannada film is the next big offering from the Sandalwood industry which is taking the box office by storm.

As per the latest update by KoiMoi, Kantara has collected Rs 242 crore net or Rs 285.56 crore gross in 33 days in India. Overseas, the film has made earnings of Rs 22 crores so far. The worldwide collection stands at a gigantic Rs 307.56 gross at the box office (inclusive of all languages).

In the recent reports, the Hindi version is likely to cross the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide on November 4. The film is now an eye for a 350 crore collection worldwide. The film was reported to be produced on a budget of Rs 16 crores.

Kantara is set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka which involves the cultures of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. A human and nature conflict where Shiva is the rebel who works against nature. A loop leads to war between villagers and evil forces.

On the management front, Kantara’s cinematography was handled by Arvind S Kashyap, with B Ajaneesh Loknath scoring music for the film and the action sequences were choreographed by the action director Vikram More. The production design was handled by debutant, Dharani Gange Putra.

