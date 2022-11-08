Rishab Shetty's Kantara Finds a Fan in Zerodha's Nithin Kamath, Take a Look at His Post

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada masterpiece Kantara has been making waves in the news ever since it was released in the theatres on September 30. The movie’s stunning visuals, unique music, and powerful acting delivery have turned heads all over the country. Most recently, the film has turned Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath into a fan. The entrepreneur could not stop gushing over Kantara as he laid down heavy words of praise for the action thriller movie. So impressed was the entrepreneur that he posted his short review of Kantara on Twitter, Instagram, and even LinkedIn!

“Just watched Kantara, & it is one of those moments when you feel proud to be a Kannadiga. Even more, since my roots are where the movie was shot. Still have goosebumps from the last 30 mins. It is a must-watch. Rishabh Shetty,” Nithin wrote in his post.

People on the platform agreed with his take on the movie. One user observed, “Out of 2000+ tweets that you have done so far, I guess this is the only tweet related to a movie. Definitely, only a hard-hitting film like Kantara can make you talk about it.”

Just watched Kantara, & it is one of those moments when you feel proud to be a Kannadiga. Even more, since my roots are where the movie was shot. Still have goosebumps from the last 30 mins. It is a must-watch. @shetty_rishab ♥️ pic.twitter.com/17VK5w6Kjc — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) November 8, 2022

Out of 2000+ tweets that you have done so far, I guess this is the only tweet related to a movie. Definitely only a hard hitting film like Kantara can make you talk about it. 👏 — Kirubakaran Rajendran (@kirubaakaran) November 8, 2022

Excellent movie…last 30 mins is different level — సొక్కం బంగారం Sokkam Bangaram Ⓜ️ (@vinny_bangaram) November 8, 2022

Another one shared Nithin’s fascination towards the last half hour of the film, tweeting, “Excellent movie…last 30 mins is a different level.”

Following KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikrant Rona, Kantara has become the third Kannada film to have pulled audiences irrespective of the languages they speak to the theatre this year. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who Nithin is seen especially praising in his posts. Shetty plays the role of a Kambala champion who goes head-to-head with an upright DRFO officer, Murali. Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar feature in supporting roles. The storyline revolves around the right of the people, the landlord, and the state over land. It is spread across three distinct timelines.

Kantara has already made headway into the Rs 300 crore club in India, barely a month and a half into its release. Reports suggest that the Rishab Shetty directorial will premiere on Amazon Prime Video by the end of November.

