Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Hindi Trailer To Release On This Date

The latest Kannada movie Kantara is having a dream run at the box office. Seeing the film’s craze among the masses, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the Rishab Shetty directorial will soon emerge as one of the biggest blockbuster hits of the Kannada film industry this year. The latest offering from Hombale films, the makers of the KGF film franchise, has managed to impress fans and critics alike.

Top showsha video

Now, to keep the cash registers ringing, the makers have announced that the Hindi version of Kantara’s trailer will be released on October 9. Director Rishab Shetty, who has also written the film, recently shared the announcement on Twitter. He wrote, “Get ready to be enchanted by the divinity. Witness and feel the power of the divine. #Kantara Hindi Trailer to be launched on Oct 9th at 9:10 AM.”

The much-talked-about film opened to a fair start at the box office. Owing to positive word of mouth, the Kannada film picked up momentum on day two. Kantara has reportedly collected over Rs 38.50 crores in India so far.

Set against the rural backdrop of a fictional village located on the southern coast of Karnataka, Kantara depicts the story of a generational belief system in the coastal region and focuses on the sacred customs of the region. In the film, Rishab carefully weaves together popular myths, legends, and superstitions from Karnataka. According to reports, the actor-director conceptualized the story of Kantara in 2021 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In addition to Rishab Shetty, the action thriller stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Naveen D Padli, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad in key roles. Kantara is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

Ajaneesh B Loknath composed the music for Kantara. Arvind S Kashyap has helmed the Kannada film’s cinematography while KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty have carried out its editing.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here