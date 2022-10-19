Rishab Shetty's Kantara Mints Rs 119.19 Crore Globally, Hindi Version Roars

The worldwide box office collection of Kantara has left everyone amazed. On Monday, the worldwide box-office collection of the film in all four languages stood at Rs. 119.19 crores. The Kannada film, which was released in Hindi on October 14, minted Rs 9.27 crore in four days of its release. In Telugu, the Rishab Shetty-starrer earned Rs 3 crores and Rs 25 lakhs in Tamil.

The film, written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, has spread its charm all over the nation. Kantara is not only gaining a lot of love and appreciation from fans and critics but also from celebrities.

After releasing the film in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, the makers will unveil the Malayalam version of the Rishab Shetty-starrer on October 20.

The period action thriller is backed by Homable films, the producers of the blockbuster Kannada film KGF starring Yash. Prithviraj Productions will present the film in theatres across Kerala.

Kantara, which translates to a mystical forest, is set in the 19th century in a village named Kundapur, where a king offers the local tribals a piece of land in exchange for a deity (Bhoota) that would present him with peace and happiness.

Generations later, the successor of the king demands the land in return, and following this, he faces deadly consequences and perishes at Bhoota’s hands.

Surpassing KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, written, directed, and acted by Rishab Shetty, has become the Indian movie with the highest IMDb rating of 9.4, at this time. Besides Rishab in the titular role, the film stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty, among others in eminent roles.

