Rishab Shetty’s Kantara To Release in Tulu Language Next? What We know

Director Rishab Shetty has done wonders with his cinematic masterpiece Kantara. With its amazing storytelling and gripping plot, Kantara has broken all box office records of some of the blockbuster movies like Vikram, Godfather, and Rocketry. Originally released in Kannada, Kantara’s fame has echoed in almost every part of India, with the film released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

Now, the makers of Kantara have decided to release the film in the Tulu language as well. According to reports, Rishab Shetty, along with the other cast and crew members, is planning on releasing the film in the Tulu language very soon.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, the entire Kantara team spilled the beans on some interesting aspects of the film. Talking about the roaring success of this Rishab Shetty directorial, the makers credited the astounding performances of the actors for paving the way to the film’s triumph.

