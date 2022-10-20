CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » Rishab Shetty’s Kantara To Release in Tulu Language Next? What We know
1-MIN READ

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara To Release in Tulu Language Next? What We know

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 13:15 IST

Bengaluru, India

Earlier, in an interview with News18, the entire Kantara team spilled the beans on some interesting aspects of the film.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, the entire Kantara team spilled the beans on some interesting aspects of the film.

Rishab Shetty, along with the other cast and crew members, is planning on releasing the film in the Tulu language very soon.

Director Rishab Shetty has done wonders with his cinematic masterpiece Kantara. With its amazing storytelling and gripping plot, Kantara has broken all box office records of some of the blockbuster movies like Vikram, Godfather, and Rocketry. Originally released in Kannada, Kantara’s fame has echoed in almost every part of India, with the film released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

Now, the makers of Kantara have decided to release the film in the Tulu language as well. According to reports, Rishab Shetty, along with the other cast and crew members, is planning on releasing the film in the Tulu language very soon.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, the entire Kantara team spilled the beans on some interesting aspects of the film. Talking about the roaring success of this Rishab Shetty directorial, the makers credited the astounding performances of the actors for paving the way to the film’s triumph.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 20, 2022, 13:13 IST
last updated:October 20, 2022, 13:15 IST