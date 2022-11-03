Rishab Shetty's Kantara to Soon Release on OTT; All You Need to Know

Kantara, written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, is breaking all the box office records across the world. The film has received so much love on the big screen over the last month or so. And the best part is the film is all set to release on the OTT platform. Yes, you read it right.

The OTT rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video and it will be available for streaming on the platform soon. Though the makers have not announced the release date yet, fans are all pumped up.

Rishab Shetty, the film’s director and writer, co-stars with Sapthami Gowda in the lead role. Vijay Kiraganduru’s Hombale Films produced the venture, which has now been released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, among other Indian regional languages.

Kantara’s Hindi adaptation has faced stiff competition from films such as Thank God, Ram Setu, and the DC film Black Adam.

Kantara’s story is set in a fictitious village in Dakshina Kannada. It takes place after an intense conflict between the villagers and the evil forces, and only Shiva can restore harmony. Will Shiva be able to put an end to the fighting and bring about peace? These questions form the central theme of the film.

The film has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film has done exceptionally well at the box office in India. Kantara grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. Kantara’s electrifying results have cast a gloomy shadow over the upcoming Kannada projects. Banaras and Dil Pasand will be released in theatres on November 4 and 11, respectively.

