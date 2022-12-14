Rishab Shetty’s Wife Pragathi Drops Adorable Throwback Pics With Son Ranvit

Director-actor Rishab Shetty has received worldwide acclaim for his larger-than-life, mythological film Kantara. Breaking all the records at the box office and entering the coveted 100 crore club, Kantara has proved to be a visual masterpiece. The director is also an ardent family man and is often seen spending quality time with his wife Pragathi Shetty and son, Ranvit Shetty. Pragathi is active on social media, where she often shares pictures of herself with her family. Recently, Pragathi shared a slew of throwback photos on her gram, featuring her adorable “baby boi” Ranvit.

“My baby boiiiiii… throwback memories,” captioned the director’s wife, adding the hashtags #rainydays and #rishabshettyofficial. The pictures captured little Ranvit, dressed in a blue hooded, raincoat-puffer jacket walking inside a room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragathi Shetty (@pragathirishabshetty)

The adorable munchkin won fans’ hearts with his cute expressions and innocent eyes. In the second slide, Pragathi joined him for a selfie. The mother-and-son duo were seen sporting smiles, with Ranvit toying with his jacket hood.

Social media users were unable to stop themselves from reacting to Ranvit’s adorable, candid clicks. While one user called Rishab’s son “Cute junior Rishab,” another exclaimed: “Cutest, ever ever.” Others dropped numerous red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Rishab and Pragathi tied the nuptial knot on February 9, 2017. They have two kids. The star couple welcomed their firstborn Ranvit in April 2019. The pair welcomed their second child, daughter Radhya in March this year. Pragathi’s motherly affection toward her kids is visible on her Instagram account, which is filled with pictures of Ranvit and Raadya. Here are some pictures of the happy family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragathi Shetty (@pragathirishabshetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragathi Shetty (@pragathirishabshetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragathi Shetty (@pragathirishabshetty)

Earlier, Rishab credited his wife for his traditional look during the promotions of Kantara. The director was seen dressed in an ethnic and typical South Indian attire, everywhere he went for the promotions. As speculations surrounding Rishab’s quintessential fashion grabbed the headlines, the director-actor himself revealed that his wife was responsible for designing his outfits for the promotions.

Read all the Latest Movies News here