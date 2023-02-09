Popular actor-director Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty is a well-known costume designer and has designed ensembles for several critically-acclaimed films. Recently, the actress dropped a string of AI-generated pictures of herself, which is now making a huge noise on the Internet. In the photos, Pragathi can be seen donning different avatars. In some of the pictures, she was seen sporting casual attire. While in others, she was seen in traditional outfits.

Pragathi captioned her post, “How I wished to see AI paint portrait of me. Thanks @krgconnects for all these AI Renders”. The perfectly-designed AI pictures created a stir on the Internet. The pictures have now amassed huge praises and applause from the fans.

Netizens showered compliments in the comment section, expressing their adoration. One social media user wrote, “Beautiful. But the last one skipped my beat”. Another user commented, “You are so adorable and beautiful”. The third user wrote, “Fabulous”. The fourth user wrote, “Queen”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoZobkfyma0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The costume designer often shares pictures and videos, which become trending on social media after a couple of hours. A few days back, she shared pictures from her vacation. She captioned her photos, “Nothing like a gateway from all the regular hustle and bustle, into the arms of mother nature. Just you and the ones you cherish the most”.

Rishab and Pragathi tied the wedding knot on February 9 2017, in his hometown Kundapur. The duo is blessed with a baby girl, Raadya Shetty and a baby boy, Ranvit Shetty.

Not so long ago, Rishab also shared a few AI-generated pictures of himself on Instagram. The picture garnered huge traction on social media. The photos captured Rishab in several avatars and exhibit perfect resemblance to the famous director-actor.

Pragathi has designed clothes for popular films such as Kantara, Bell Bottom and Sarkari. and Koduge: Ramanna Rai. Rishab will be seen in upcoming films including Antagoni Shetty, Richard Anthony, and Bell Bottom 2. His previous film Kantara was a commercial success at the box office and received huge appreciation from the audience.

