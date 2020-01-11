Rishabh Pant Blocks Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp: Report

The world of Cricket and Bollywood has always shared a closed bond. Cricketers like Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have married Bollywood divas. Besides, rumours of relationships between cricketers and actresses have always done the rounds on the internet. And if the new gossip is anything to go by, it is reportedly said that Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has blocked Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp.

Rishabh and Urvashi were rumoured to be dating as they were often papped together. But even before the rumours could be confirmed, the news of the young cricketer blocking the gorgeous diva on WhatsApp has popped up.

Urvashi constantly tried to get in touch with Rishabh, but the cricketer did not want to take anything forward with the actress and decided to block her on the instant messaging service app, Pinkvilla reported quoting a source close to Pant.

However, as per reports, Urvashi’s spokesperson has said that it was their mutual call to block each other.

Rishabh, on New Year’s eve, had dedicated a post to his girlfriend Isha Negi. The caption of the pic, in which Rishabh can be seen with Isha on a snow-covered track, read, “I like me better when I’m with you”.

This is not the first time Urvashi’s name has been associated with a cricketer. In 2018, the new of her alleged relationship with Hardik Pandya cropped up after the two were reportedly seen together at a private bash. But the rumours were later put to rest as reports suggested that Hardik started maintaining distance from Urvashi.

