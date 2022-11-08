Rishabh Pant Replies to Fan Who Provoked Him With Urvashi Rautela's Name; Video Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant replied to a fan who tried to tease him with Urvashi Rautela. It is no secret that Pant and Rautela have been making the headlines for their alleged relationship. While he seemingly denied it, fans often feel that Rautela is still making references to him via her social media posts.

Over the weekend, during India vs Zimbabwe match, a fan seated by the boundary ropes pulled the cricketer’s leg over his controversy with Urvashi. In a video that is gone viral now, a fan was heard teasing Rishabh, “Bhai Urvashi bula rahi hai (Urvashi is calling you).” The cricketer did not hold back and took a jibe back at the fan. The video has now gone viral.

"Bhai urwashi bula Rahi………" Rishab : "Jake mil le fir" pic.twitter.com/3kjIj6yMBb — Deepak Sharma (@rohit45virat18) November 7, 2022

The video has left the internet divided. While a section of fans was amused by his reaction, several Twitter users were not impressed with the fan’s behaviour.

Meanwhile, Pant and Rautela reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time and their rumoured relationship apparently did not end on a good note. Urvashi, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, claimed that a certain “Mr RP” had waited in the lobby to meet her during an event in New Delhi. The actress also claimed that the meeting couldn’t take place as she was asleep and saw 17 missed calls when she woke up.

In apparent response to her claims, Rishabh had shared a statement on Instagram Story which he later deleted. The statement read, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines.” Pant went on to mention that it is sad how some people are “So thirsty for fame and name.” He added, “May God bless them.” He hashtagged the post “Mera picha chorho Behen,” and “Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai.”

Although the exchange of words, fans believe Rautela has been taking digs at Pant and even allege her of ‘following’ him to Australia where the Indian cricketer is stationed for the ongoing T20 World Cup matches. She landed in Australia during Team India’s matches and also attended a few matches as well, including India vs Pakistan match. The internet called her out for ‘stalking’ the cricketer.

