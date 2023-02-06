Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty’s action thriller film Kantara, which was released last year, went on to become a blockbuster. The film has been widely praised by both audiences and critics. Fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s follow-up as the first part was a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has shared a piece of good news with his fans. He recently participated in the 100-day success celebrations of Kantara in Bengaluru. He thanked everyone who supported the movie in the program. Everyone asked him when Kantara 2 will come. While replying, Rishab Shetty said that Kantara 2 will not be a sequel, but a prequel and they will soon start working on it. Everyone is happy and surprised to hear the news.

The upcoming version of the movie won’t progress the story, instead, it will revolve around the origins of the mythological tales narrated in Kantara. It will reveal the incidents that happened many years ago. This news has created a buzz all over social media and fans are eagerly waiting for further updates about the film.

According to reports, Rishab is currently busy working on the story and is visiting the various forest areas of coastal Karnataka in order to conduct the research. He has been accompanied by his fellow writing associates for the last two months. Reports also claimed that Rishab Shetty is planning to release the movie on a pan-India level next year in the month of April or May.

Kantara, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The movie also starred Sapthami Gowda, Manasi Sudhir, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in important roles.

Anjaneesh Loknath scored the music for the film. Kantara was first released in Kannada, but when it received a good response in the theatres, it was later released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. The film was a huge commercial success and emerged as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, as well as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022.

Kantara was made on a budget of around Rs 16 crore and collected over Rs 400 crore at the box office.

