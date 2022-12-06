Rishabh Shetty Visits Anegudde Vinayaka Temple With His Family

Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty recently visited the Anegudde Vinayaka temple in Karnataka with his wife, Pragathi Shetty and children, Ranvit and Raadya. The actor’s family offered prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, following the success of his latest film Kantara.

Rishab was spotted entering and leaving the famous temple, wearing a plain white shirt, which he teamed up with a dhoti. He visited the temple, located in Kumbhashi between Udupi and Karwar, which is also popularly known as Kumbashi.

Temple management trustee Ramana Upadhyaya, K Suryananaraya Upadhyaya, priest Devidas Upadhyaya, priest committee members, temple manager and other staff members were present at the Anegudde Vinayaka temple during his visit. His fans were also present at the temple. Rishab stopped for his fans and clicked selfies with them.

Earlier, the actor also visited Siddhivinayak temple to offer his prayers after the gigantic success of his Kannada film Kantara. The film was made on a low budget of Rs 16 crore, and has done phenomenal business at the box office crossing the 400-crore mark.

Recently, the actor also won the case against Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, who accused the makers of plagiarising the film’s Varaha Roopam song from their creation, Navarasam. The song, which was removed from the OTT screening of the film, has now been restored. It has also been released back on the OTT platform.

Fans are going crazy over the film and have also praised Rishab for outside-the-box content.

As per the sources, Rishab is soon going to produce a Bollywood film. After releasing a successful action thriller, he will reportedly invest in a film, which will star Shah Rukh Khan.

Rishab made his acting debut with the film Tuglak. He has also acted in films such as Lucia (2013), Ulidavaru Kandanthe (2014) and Ricky (2016) — which was also his debut as a director. His other films include Bell Bottom, Hero, Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, Bell Bottom 2 and Mahaniyare Mahileyare.

