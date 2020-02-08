Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's Valentine Week Pic is Throwback Goals

The season of love is here, and celebrities are also not shying in showing off their love for the special one.

Actress Neetu Kapoor has shared a throwback picture with her “lifelong” friend and husband Rishi Kapoor. She captioned it, “Lifelong relationship Friendship." The monochrome picture can make anyone go aww. The picture comes at a time when Rishi has been constantly undergoing health problems. Recently, he was admitted to a Delhi-based hospital for treatment, after which he was shifted to a hospital in Mumbai. He has been admitted with viral fever, a source close to the family has confirmed to news agency PTI.

There is no hiding around the love between Neetu and Rishi, even after 40 years of marriage. The celebrity couple got married on January 22, 1980, after dating each other for a long time.

The lovebirds have acted together in several movies.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will feature with Deepika Padukone.

In an earlier interview with Karan Johar, Rishi has also confessed that their relationship has been through tough phased too. He said, “Every relationship goes through such turmoils but eventually comes out of it, our relationship was no different. I was being very difficult then, but Neetu absorbed all the shocks I gave her really well. And held onto me”.

