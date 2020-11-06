Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor Were in Talks to Star in Gujarati Film Remake About a Terminally Ill Father and His Son

Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise had grieved the country. The veteran actor had returned to India after a successful cancer treatment in New York and was slated to return to films. According to a new report, one of the films that he was in talks to star in was the remake of the Gujarati feature film Chaal Jeevi Laiye. Ranbir Kapoor was also reported to star in it, alongside his father.

Ritesh Jalan, the CEO of the production company behind the Gujarati film, was quoted in Bollywood Hungama saying, “Yes, we were planning to cast Rishi sir and Ranbir Kapoor in the Hindi remake. We initiated talks with Rishi’s manager in March, just before the lockdown. But everything went on a backburner due to the pandemic. And then sadly, Rishi sir passed away.”

“It would have been a great casting coup. Viewers would have surely connected with the casting and the storyline more so when they would have seen both of them playing father and son. Not just viewers, even Rishi sir and Ranbir would have also been able to relate with the storyline,” he further added.

Chaal Jeevi Laiye was a story of a terminally ill father, who is taken on a vacation by his workaholic son to honour his dying wish. According to the publication, the late actor had loved the film's story. Ranbir had starred with the actor in Besharam.

Rishi Kapoor was also slated to star in the remake of Nancy Meyers' film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone. The original film starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.