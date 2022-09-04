Rishi Kapoor 70th Birth Anniversary: Do You Know His Nigerian Nickname and the Story Behind it?

RISHI KAPOOR 70TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Rishi Kapoor was one of the most fantabulous actors that Bollywood has ever had. After fighting a two-year battle with leukemia, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai leaving his fans disheartened. The actor is remembered for his movies: Bobby, Chandni, Nagina, Prem Rog, Laila Majnu, Bol Radha Bol among many others.

On the occasion of his 70th birthday, let us take you through some interesting facts from his life:

Rishi Kapoor began his career at the age of three when he appeared on the big screen in the song Pyar hua, iqrar hua hai. He then went on to work as a child artist in 1970 released Mera Naam Jokar. He got his first lead role in the film Bobby in 1973 co-starring actress Dimple Kapadia. The movie remained to be a cult classic and fans loved seeing the star playing the romantic chocolate boy. Rishi Kapoor married actress Neetu Kapoor in the year 1980. He shared the screen space with his wife in more than twelve films some of which include Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar and Khel Khel Mein among others. In his illustrious career, he received several awards for his fantastic performances in different films. He was also honoured by the Russian government in the year 2009 for his contribution to cinema. Rishi Kapoor was fondly addressed as Chintu ji by his companions and loved ones. But very few know that he also has a Nigerian nickname “Mace”. What’s even more interesting is the meaning of the name. Mace means woman. And because he was often seen dressed as a woman in many films, he was given the international name. Once, Rishi Kapoor called Neetu Singh by her real name in the movie – Amar Akbar Anthony. In the blockbuster film, he played Akbar Illahabadi and his lady love Neetu aced the role of Dr Salma. However, in his introduction scene, the actor did an interesting goof up by calling Dr Salma as Neetu. The mistake wasn’t editor later and it can still be seen in the film.

Rishi Kapoor may not be with us today but his memories and work continue to remain fresh in the hearts of the audience.

