Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Almost Cancer Free, to Be Back in Mumbai Soon, Confirms Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor said Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, will be back home soon.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rishi Kapoor Almost Cancer Free, to Be Back in Mumbai Soon, Confirms Randhir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Rishi Kapoor is on the road to recovery and is "almost cancer free", his elder brother, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said Tuesday.

Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, will be back home soon.

"He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon," Randhir told PTI.

This is the first time the Kapoor family has directly commented on Rishi Kapoor's nature of illness, though the actor's wife, Neetu Kapoor had hinted that he has been diagnosed with cancer in her New Year's post.

"Happy 2019... No resolutions only wishes this year! Less pollution, traffic! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign! Good health," she had shared on Instagram along with a picture with her family.



Earlier in the day, director Rahul Rawail said Rishi Kapoor is cancer free.

The filmmaker shared a picture with Rishi Kapoor on Facebook and wrote, "RISHI KAPOOR (CHINTU) is CANCER FREE!".

Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even skipped the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor in October.

The actor, who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram