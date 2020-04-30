Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's Picture from D-Day Goes Viral as Fans Mourn Loss of 2 Stars in 2 Days

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves over the country. On Wednesday, Rishi's co-star in D-Day (2013), Irrfan Khan had passed away and now his death comes as a huge loss to the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, a picture of Irrfan and Rishi from D-Day is going viral on social media. Many emphasised on how the two legendary actors of the Hindi film industry had said goodbye to the world so close. In the movie, directed by Nikkhil Advani, Rishi plays a gangster based in Pakistan and Irrfan plays the role of an undercover intelligence officer Wali Khan who successfully captures him and brings him to India.

A statement issued by Rishi's family read-- Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

