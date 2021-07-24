Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Star in Kapil Sharma's 'Memories for Life' Picture

Since his television chat show initially aired in 2016, comedian Kapil Sharma has provided countless moments of laughter and pleasure to Indian families. However, there are times when the entertainer shares more than just jokes with his followers. Snippets of nostalgia frequently capture his attention, and he shares them on social media. This time Kapil Sharma posted a photo of himself with late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor. On Instagram, the comic king shared a snapshot of the all-time dynamic pair attending his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He captioned the photo, “One of my favourite pics with both my favourites Rishi Kapoor Ji and Neetu ji," with #memories.

The image brings back a lot of memories from both the programme and this particular episode. Neetu and Rishi were known as one of Bollywood's loveliest couples. However, during the appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, she mentioned their marriage.

"It's been 37 years and daily, there is that one time when I think: Bas, I am leaving," Neetu remarked on the show. The audience, host Kapil Sharma, and judge Navjot Singh Siddhu all break out laughing at that point. "But then, there must be so many excellent values in him," Neetu said, "that I stick around."

Kapil Sharma recently posted a group photo of himself and his team on Instagram. The description for the photo was, “new beginning with all the old faces.”

He uploaded another group photo in which he informed his fans that he, along with the rest of the crew, had been vaccinated, implying that they are ready for the performance to begin. While he was all happy, he also asked his supporters whether they had gotten vaccinated, writing, 'Are you vaccinated?'

The fans that have been waiting for Kapil Sharma and his troupe to return to the programme is overjoyed to learn that they would be back shortly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here