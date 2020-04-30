Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's Love Story Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning. He died battling leukemia for two years. It is learnt that his wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last.

Rishi and Neetu were married to close to forty years. They met on the sets while shooting of 1974 movie Zehreela Insaan and Rishi fell in love with her. They later starred in Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Do Dooni Chaar and many more movies together. The couple have two kids together-- Riddhima and Ranbir.

“I remember I had an argument with my girlfriend at the time and I was very heartbroken. Trying to win her back, I had taken Neetu’s help in writing telegrams to my girlfriend while the two of us were shooting for ‘Zehreela Insaan'," Rishi had said in an interaction about his meeting with Neetu on the sets of Zehreela Insaan.

“As time passed, I began to realise that Neetu is the one for me as I began to miss her when I had gone to Europe for a shoot. Ironically, I sent her a telegram from Europe to Kashmir saying that I was thinking of her,” he had added.

Neetu, however had her own version of their love story. "I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I'd feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him," Neetu said.

She also elaborated on how her "protective" mother used to send her cousin Lovely on dinner dates with Rishi. "I don't remember the exact moment. But I had signed a lot of movies. I was starting to gain confidence. My mother was very protective of me and used to send my cousin Lovely on my dinner dates with Rishi," Neetu recalled about her initial days of romance.

Neetu also shared how she wanted to live a simple life after getting married. "And then my husband told me to finish everything, so we could eventually start a family. It wasn't that women couldn't work (after marriage) but I was tired working for 15 years continuously. I wanted a simple life," said the actress."

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Neetu was always by his side during these difficult times.

