Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Remember 'Showman' Raj Kapoor on Birth Anniversary

'The Showman' Raj Kapoor was remembered by Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 14, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor remembered his father Raj Kapoor on his 95th birth anniversary on Saturday, December 14. The actor took to Twitter to share a picture of Raj Kapoor that he captioned with a heartfelt message. Rishi Kapoor, who will next be seen in The Body, shared a picture of his dad Raj Kapoor from his 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. In the black-and-white picture, Raj Kapoor is seen posing with a toy clown. Wishing his father, Rishi Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday, dad! We shall always remember you...love (sic)!"

The film Mera Naam Joker also marked the debut of Rishi Kapoor in the film industry. He started acting as a child artist in the film that starred his father in the lead. In the film, Raj Kapoor essayed the role of Raju who worked as a clown with the Gemini Circus. Rishi played the role of young Raju in the film and his acting even made him win the National Film Award. The film was directed and produced by Raj Kapoor.

On Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary, actor Anil Kapoor also remembered the veteran actor and shared an old photo and captioned it, "Remembering #RajKapoor on his birth anniversary...my most memorable parties were with him for his birthday in Chembur. Filled with glamour, glitz, showmanship and the entire film industry! There never was and never will be anybody like him."

Raj Kapoor died in 1988 due to complications related to asthma. He was 63. The actor is known for his roles in Awaara, Boot Polish, Neel Kamal, Andaz, Shree 420 (1955), Teesri Kasam, Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai, Around the World, Sapnon Ka Saudagar among others.

