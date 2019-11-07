Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor at His Twitter Best, Points Out Police-lawyer Tussle and Delhi Pollution in One Post

Rishi Kapoor won much praise on Twitter for speaking up about two issues in one tweet - air pollution and the tussle between lawyers and police in the city.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
Image: Instagram

Veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor never stops himself from expressing his views on social media. The actor is one of those rare celebrities who actually speak up about what they believe in.

The actor, in his latest tweet, has now discussed the situation of the national capital, Delhi. In just one tweet, the Kapoor and Sons actor spoke about the two major problems - air pollution and the tussle between lawyers and police in the city.

Sharing his views on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, "Wah re Dilli! Police maange Protection - lawyer maange Justice - public maange Oxygen!!!!!! Dekh tere insan ki haalat kya ho gai Bhagwan kitna badal gaya insaan! (Wow Delhi, Police wants protection, lawyer wants justice - public wants oxygen. Dear God, look at the condition of the people.)"

His tweet received support from his fans. Sharing their viewpoint, one fan jokingly wrote about the plight of common man. "Sir sab to Theek hai per aam janta ko na oxygen milta aur na insaaf (The common man neither gets oxygen nor justice)."

Fans even hailed the actor for his courage to speak up his mind. A fan called him a "Celeb with spine". Emphasizing on the power of words, another wrote, "With one Tweet you gave everyone a slap."

The air quality of Delhi and the National Capital Region has worsened over the past 10 days. The city is covered with a blanket of thick smog, making it very difficult for people to breathe.

